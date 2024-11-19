Lil Nas X’s Dreamboy era is well underway, with the earnest trickster releasing the new single, “Light Again,” last week — and a new single on the way this Friday, November 22. Lil Nas teased the new single on social media with a glimpse of its potential cover art, a racy photo of Nas apparently making out with a paramour in the backseat of a car. According to the accompanying tweet, the song is called “Need Dat Boy.”

https://twitter.com/LilNasX/status/1858972051291373934

Nas has been teasing new music for much of the year, but prior to “Light Again,” most of his actual output was confined to guest appearances, movie soundtracks, and his mixtape, Nasarati 2. The mixtape, which was named after his 2018 debut mixtape, featured tracks like “Lean On My Body” and “Trust Me,” and was only available on Nas’ SoundCloud, as it was apparently an unsanctioned release that he believed would get him in trouble with his label — particularly an early demo of “Light Again.” In May, he appeared on Kevin Abstract’s single, “Tennessee,” then on Camila Cabello’s C, XOXO single He Knows.” Finally, just before kicking his album rollout into high gear, he landed the song “Here We Go!” on Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop sequel, Axel F. We’ll get to see the direction he’s going this Friday.