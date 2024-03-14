Lil Nas X is giving fans a glimpse of his upcoming Nasarati 2 mixtape, by sharing some teasers of songs from the project. Yesterday (March 13) on TikTok, he posted a video of himself rapping in an airport. However, as of right now, it is currently unavailable on the app.

“My big sis just had another baby, popped him out the labia / My other nephew sitting in class with a broken knuckle,” Lil Nas X raps, before pointing out a fight happening. “Now listen, I ain’t saying I condone that sh*t / F*ck it, I’m saying I condone that sh*t,” he said in the video.

As for why he might have taken the snippet down, Lil Nas X has been vocal about his struggle when it comes to putting out his music — and the fear that comes with it. “Been hoarding music for years smh i hate my relationship with fear of my songs not doing well and perception,” he shared on Instagram previously. “i wish i could just release music and not give af.”

He also asked fans to pick their favorites out of the little clips he’s released so far, so he simply might be building anticipation and interest in certain songs that way.

Check out the teaser of Lil Nas X’s new music below.