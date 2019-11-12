Chicago rapper Lil Reese, best known for his feature on Chief Keef’s hit 2012 single, “I Don’t Like”, is reportedly in critical condition after being shot in the Country Club Hills of his hometown. According to ABC 7 Chicago, police officers responded to reports of a shooting, arriving to find blood in the seat and on the ground outside the car and that Reese, real name Tavares Taylor, had been transported to South Suburban Hospital in nearby Hazel Crest. They were able to confirm his identity and get him transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Reese, who was one of the pioneers of the early 2010s Chicago drill movement, was reportedly shot after a car chase according to WGN. Witnesses told police Reese was pursued by another car, the driver of which eventually got out of his vehicle and shot Reese with “a small rifle” before fleeing the scene. Police searched for the other vehicle — described as a white, grey or silver sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu, with tinted windows and a Wisconsin license plate — but were unable to locate it or its driver.

Besides his appearance on “Don’t Like,” Reese also released a well-received mixtape, Supa Savage, in 2013. He has since released five mixtapes and two EPs, one a joint project with Lil Durk.