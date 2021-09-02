Lil Skies remains a star three years after the stunning release of his hit debut mixtape Life Of A Dark Rose. The 23-year-old is just months removed from the January release of his second studio album Unbothered, which debuted at No. 50 on the Billboard 200, supporting it since with the release of a deluxe version with seven new songs, including the exuberant “Ice Water” featuring Trippie Redd.

Today, Lil Skies comes through for a bouncy UPROXX Sessions performance of that track sans Trippie (another Sessions alum), just a few months after his last appearance, when he dropped in to show off another deluxe edition track, “How You Feel.” While that performance was more laid-back, this time around he brings lots of energy, reflecting the celebratory vibe on “Ice Water.”

Check out Lil Skies’ bouncy performance of “Ice Water” for UPROXX Sessions above.

Lil Skies is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.