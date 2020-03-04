More so than at any other point since the release of his Luv Is Rage 2 album almost-three years ago, the chances of Lil Uzi Vert dropping his long-awaited sophomore album, Eternal Atake, have become higher than ever just within the last week. Last week, the “XO Tour Llif3” rapper shared that his upcoming album would arrive in the following two weeks, which would give it a release date around March 13.

Uzi Vert added validity to it with the release of his Backstreet Boys-sampled track, “That Way” over the weekend, and on Tuesday he shared more that makes it clear something is, indeed, coming very soon. After asking fans to pick from three options to help him select the album cover for Eternal Atake, Uzi Vert shared the trailer for the upcoming album.

Directed by himself and Gibson Hazard, the trailer is portrayed as the start of an apocalypse, beginning with Uzi Vert’s normal 9-5 office day job interrupted with technical issues all of which override the systems and direct him to a specific coordinate. Making his way to the coordinates in the middle of nowhere, Uzi Vert witnesses a fiery UFO crash. Approaching the UFO, he sees a couple of ladies emerging from the wreck, before being joined by some more.

Album Cover for Eternal Atake … You Pick … Go Now 🛸🌟 — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 3, 2020

You guys picked cover 2 for Eternal Atake the album . THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP ON THIS DECISION 🛸 pic.twitter.com/pyrW6ebvZB — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 3, 2020

Next, as his “Futsal Shuffle 2020” single begins to play in the background, Uzi and the two ladies who emerged from the UFO wreck make their way into another UFO, floating up in the sky and into the craft before flying away.