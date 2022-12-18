Birdman 2020 'New Cash Order' premiere
Getty Image
Music

Birdman Says He Has Plans To Change His Birthname For 2023

Birdman goes by many names — Baby, Stunna, and Beatrice, to name a few — but it looks like he will be getting another one soon. The difference this time: He’ll be altering his birth name.

Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, recently shared with the world that he has plans to restore his birth name from Williams to Brooks. The rapper and Cash Money record executive shared a video on social media explaining the decision.

“2023, I’m changing my name,” Birdman said in the video. “I was born Bryan Brooks. My momma died, and my daddy pulled me out [of] the boys’ home, and I became a Willams. And I love my daddy with every piece of my soul. But [in] 2023, I want to die, Bryan Brooks. Not saying I’m about to die. I’m just saying I’ma change my name to Brian Brooks. In February 2023, I won’t be Williams no more. I’ll be Bryan Brooks.”

The rapper isn’t the only one who has plans to change their name. Singer and TV personality Ray J said he would be changing his to Tron, according to XXL.

“My real name is Willie. Willie Ray Norwood Jr. I’m a junior, so Ray Jr.,” he said during a recent appearance on The Talk. “But my dad has owned Willie. That’s his name. That’s my dad’s name. He’s Willie. So, I’m Ray J, but I’m changing that too.”

“I’m going with a new name at the top of the year,” he continued. “Ray J, he’s lived, you know what I mean. It’s time to evolve,” he said. “My new name will be Tron.”

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
In True Fire Sign Fashion, Upsahl Channeled ‘Unapologetic Energy’ To Make Her New ‘Sagittarius’ EP
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×