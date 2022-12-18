Birdman goes by many names — Baby, Stunna, and Beatrice, to name a few — but it looks like he will be getting another one soon. The difference this time: He’ll be altering his birth name.

Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, recently shared with the world that he has plans to restore his birth name from Williams to Brooks. The rapper and Cash Money record executive shared a video on social media explaining the decision.

“2023, I’m changing my name,” Birdman said in the video. “I was born Bryan Brooks. My momma died, and my daddy pulled me out [of] the boys’ home, and I became a Willams. And I love my daddy with every piece of my soul. But [in] 2023, I want to die, Bryan Brooks. Not saying I’m about to die. I’m just saying I’ma change my name to Brian Brooks. In February 2023, I won’t be Williams no more. I’ll be Bryan Brooks.”

Birdman says he's changing his name in 2023https://t.co/52WCdDJySr pic.twitter.com/BD3jqA0Dca — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 16, 2022

The rapper isn’t the only one who has plans to change their name. Singer and TV personality Ray J said he would be changing his to Tron, according to XXL.

“My real name is Willie. Willie Ray Norwood Jr. I’m a junior, so Ray Jr.,” he said during a recent appearance on The Talk. “But my dad has owned Willie. That’s his name. That’s my dad’s name. He’s Willie. So, I’m Ray J, but I’m changing that too.”

“I’m going with a new name at the top of the year,” he continued. “Ray J, he’s lived, you know what I mean. It’s time to evolve,” he said. “My new name will be Tron.”