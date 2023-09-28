In the last month, Lil Wayne has delivered a new theme song for FS1’s new-look Undisputed and led Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes onto the field while performing “Ride For My N****s (Sky Is The Limit).” But on Wednesday, September 27, Wayne confirmed more is on the way, confirming on Instagram that Tha Fix Before Tha VI is due out this Friday, September 29.

Lil Wayne also revealed its presumed red-tinted cover art and 10-song tracklist. “Kat Food” was released as a single on September 1.

As Uproxx‘s Aaron Williams previously pointed out, the album figures to be “a table-setter for his upcoming sixth installment of Tha Carter.”

On March 31, Wayne released his career-spanning compilation album I Am Music, including classic hits such as “Lollipop” and “Mr. Carter.” On Wednesday, the video for Tyga’s “Brand New” featuring Lil Wayne and YG premiered. The track is from Tyga and YG’s joint project, Hit Me When U Leave The Klub, also due out this Friday, September 29.

Check out the tracklist for Tha Fix Before Tha VI below.

1. “Act Up” Feat. Jon Batiste

2. “Birds”

3. “Slip”

4. “Kat Food”

5. “Tuxedo” Feat. Euro

6. “To The Bank”

7. “Chanel No. 5” Feat. Fousheé

8. “No New B*tches”

9. “Tity Boi”

10. “Good Morning”

Tha Fix Before Tha VI is out 9/29 via Young Money Records. Find more information here.