Who would’ve guessed Jon Batiste was an undercover Swiftie? Today (August 16), during an appearance on Elvis Duran And The Morning Show, Batiste covered a Taylor Swift deep cut.

With nothing but a keyboard and some help from his backing band, the New Orleans artist delivered a cover of “Sweet Nothing” from Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights. Of course, Batiste had to give it his signature touch. At the bridge of the song, he added some glistening piano harmonies, and delivered some jazzy croons to close out the song. At the conclusion of the performance, the show’s host is heard tearing up.

This isn’t the first time Batiste has shown love to Swift. In an interview with People back in June, Batiste expressed interest in collaborating with her.

“I just went to the Taylor Swift concert and it would be fun to do something with Taylor,” he said. “She was nice enough to invite us and give us tickets to one of her MetLife Stadium shows over Memorial Day weekend, and I’d love to work with any of the living legends, you know, any folks that I can learn something from — even if we don’t put it out.”

Batiste is currently gearing up to release his upcoming sixth studio album, World Music Radio.

World Music Radio is out 8/18 via Verve/Interscope. Find more information here.