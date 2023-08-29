Skip Bayless is one of sports media’s most opinionated anchors. While Undisputed viewers might not always argue with his hot takes, there’s one thing he got right: Lil Wayne had something special in store. After weeks of teasing fans of the show with updates regarding the show’s updated direction, the show made its official return to airwaves yesterday (August 28) with all new co-hosts and theme song.

Bayless claimed Wayne’s new track for the song would outdo his 2016 contribution “No Mercy,” and he didn’t exaggerate. The rapper’s new record, “Good Morning,” was the fresh musical update the show needed.

As clever as ever, in the song’s lyrics, Wayne works in his love for sports and undeniable pen, “Good Morning, it’s Weezy FS1 / Skip the BS and put everybody after VS / P.S. all I spit is F-A-C-T-S / The best, Skip Bayless, yeah, say less / Top of the top, apex, everyday flex / If you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t poppin’, I ain’t tryin’ to hate / Let’s have a Jordan and LeBron debate, I got time of day / Drippin’ on the chain, my diamonds say what they gotta say / If you think it’s a game, I commentate, I ain’t got to play / On in the morning, I own my opponent / My competition is not an issue, just cotton tissue / Unconventional, controversial, convoluted / Unconditional, undeterred, and undisputed.”

In addition to the new song, the host revealed on The Skip Bayless Show that Wayne would also stop in weekly as a co-host.

“Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to do a segment with me live. He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule. But he’s going to be joining me every Friday,” said Bayless. Based on Bayless’ statement, Wayne’s first appearance is slated for this Friday, September 1.

Listen to the show’s new theme song above.