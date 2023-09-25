For months, Compton rappers Tyga and YG have been teasing a joint project to be released sometime this year, even announcing a co-headlining tour with fellow Californian (and YB’s rumored bae) Saweetie. Earlier this month, they revealed the title — Hit Me When U Leave The Klub — and today, they shared the release date, tracklist, and features. The project, which they are calling a playlist, is due this Friday, September 29, with guest appearances from Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne in addition to the previously released Blxst feature, “West Coast Weekend.”

Here’s everything we know about Hit Me When U Leave The Klub.