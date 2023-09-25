For months, Compton rappers Tyga and YG have been teasing a joint project to be released sometime this year, even announcing a co-headlining tour with fellow Californian (and YB’s rumored bae) Saweetie. Earlier this month, they revealed the title — Hit Me When U Leave The Klub — and today, they shared the release date, tracklist, and features. The project, which they are calling a playlist, is due this Friday, September 29, with guest appearances from Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne in addition to the previously released Blxst feature, “West Coast Weekend.”
Here’s everything we know about Hit Me When U Leave The Klub.
release date:
Hit Me When U Leave The Klub is due on 9/29 through Last Kings Music / 4Hunnid Records / EMPIRE.
tracklist:
01. “Rubber Band Man”
02. “Brand New” Feat. Lil Wayne
03. “Thumpin”
04. “Get Me Litt”
05. “Perk 10”
06. “Time For That”
07. “Choose Up”
08. “Big One” Feat. Busta Rhymes”
09. “I’m Tha Reason”
10. “West Coast Weekend”
11. “Party Tim3”
12. “Boachella”
13. “Platinum”
14. “FWU”
singles:
Previously released singles for the playlist include “West Coast Weekend” featuring Blxst, “Platinum,” and “Party Time”
Tour:
The Str8 To The Club Tour with Saweetie began in Sacramento on September 21, and will run through November 22 in Los Angeles with opening acts Kamaiyah and Wallie The Sensei. You can find more info and tour dates here.