In the aftermath of Drake’s big beef with Kendrick Lamar, it’d be easy to forget that it all started with Future and Metro Boomin paving the way with their joint album, We Don’t Trust You, and its standout track, “Like That.” Lots of other rappers jumped in to voice their thoughts on Drake, not just Kendrick, and it led to one of his few remaining supporters, Lil Yachty, saying, “Drake was deemed a loser in this battle before it started, because people don’t like him.”

However, now Yachty appears to regret saying even that much. Appearing on the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz, Yachty said, “I just wish I had never spoke on it. I wish I hadn’t said anything about it.” While the show’s hosts didn’t give him a chance to elaborate — because podcast hosts aren’t journalists and these in particular are… yeah — it sounds like Yachty’s about as fed up with hearing about the beef as Drake is.

Lil Yachty discusses the Drake & Kendrick beef with Andrew Schulz ⛵️🦉 pic.twitter.com/3T8ks995uA — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) July 31, 2024

While Drake seemingly waved the white flag after the exchange of diss tracks between the two quickly became one-sided, Kendrick fans have continued fanning the flames, crafting browser games about the feud, which even appeared as a clue on Jeopardy!. I’m sure Yachty would like to be asked about just about anything else, such as his new song with Ian, “Hate Me.” Well, almost anything: He seemed reluctant to discuss the departure of Karrahbooo from his Concrete Boys crew.

You can watch the full episode of Flagrant podcast with Lil Yachty up top.