Although Little Simz original version of “Venom,” released on her standout 2019 album Grey Area, initially had nothing to do with the Marvel anti-hero of the same name, it would have been a waste of synergistic potential for the good folks at Sony to not try to employ it in the new sequel film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Fortunately, Simz was up for the revival, picking up the pen to revamp the lyrics for a more motivational mood fitting to the comic-book-inspired antics onscreen.

You can thank Venom: Let There Be Carnage (boy, that’s a mouthful — which… considering the character in question… fits?) star Tom Hardy for Simz’s inclusion in the process. Last week, the film’s director Andy Serkis told Uproxx that Simz’s fellow Brit and well-known hip-hop head Hardy suggested the song be used in a sequence in the film and reached out to Simz to make it happen. “She actually had made a song, unbeknownst to her, called ‘Venom’ that connected very much with the first movie,” Serkis said, “And so Tom got in touch with her and that song became sort of the focus [of the scene].”

The moment is perfectly positioned to capitalize on Simz’s recently released album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and her upcoming North American tour, putting her music in what will undoubtedly be one of the more popular movies of the year just in time to bring in a plethora of new fans. She deserves them.

Listen to the Venom remix of “Venom” above.