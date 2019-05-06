Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting. According to recent Eventbrite surveys, only 26 percent of New York City concert tickets were sold the day before a show — so make sure you’re planning ahead to get a spot at one of your favorite shows. To help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of May 6.

Monday, May 6

Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones

Björk @ The Shed [Tickets]

Decades into her illustrious career, the Icelandic legend is still as prolific and idiosyncratic as ever.

Tuesday, May 7

Getty Image

Morrissey @ Lunt-Fontanne Theatre [Tickets]

Definitely check this one out, especially since it’s one of the rare Morrissey shows that hasn’t been canceled.

Wednesday, May 8

Anti-

Delicate Steve @ Baby’s All Right [Tickets]

Delicate Steve is an enigma, but what’s easier to figure out is that his instrumental guitar music is a hell of a time.

Morrissey @ Lunt-Fontanne Theatre [Tickets]

Thursday, May 9

Getty Image

Billy Joel @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

It’s that time of month again: Billy Joel at MSG!

Björk @ The Shed [Tickets]

Delicate Steve @ Alphaville [Tickets]

Smino @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Smino proved once again that he’s one of the game’s best up-and-coming young rappers with his 2018 album, Noir.