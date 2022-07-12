Lizzo is just a few days away from releasing his third album Special, and now, she has a lot more to celebrate that the project’s upcoming release. Lizzo’s Amazon Prime Video show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls just received an Emmy nomination for Best Competition Series. However, she’s not the only one from the music world that received a nomination for the upcoming 2022 Emmys. Selena Gomez also received a nomination as a producer of the Hulu series Only Murders In The Buildings. That show was selected in the Outstanding Comedy Series category.

Selena Gomez becomes the second Latina since Salma Hayek in 2007 to be nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series as a producer on #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding at the 2022 #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/wYbhhPC9xX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 12, 2022

Watch Out For The Big Grrrls was launched by Lizzo as a way to give plus-sized women an opportunity to achieve their dreams as Lizzo has been able to over the last few years. “Girls that look like me don’t get representation,” she said about her intentions with the show. “It’s time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”

Selena’s nomination in the Outstanding Comedy Series category comes as Only Murders In The Buildings was recently renewed for a third season. Her nomination also makes Selena the second Latina since Salma Hayek in 2007 to be nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series as a producer.

Zendaya & Labrinth is also nominated for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for “I’m Tired” & “Elliot’s Song”. pic.twitter.com/s4PeJPFyLT — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) July 12, 2022

Stranger Things 4 scored 13 Emmy nominations this year, including Outstanding Drama Series plus Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup and Outstanding Music Supervision for Dear Billy, the episode that prominently features Kate Bush's now-omnipresent 1985 smash Running Up That Hill! pic.twitter.com/yuHqxRAxF3 — Netflix (@netflix) July 12, 2022

Other notable nominations from the music world include Labrinth and Zendaya who were nominated in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics category thanks to “I’m Tired” and “Elliot’s Song” from Euphoria. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” also helped Stranger Things receive a nomination as the “Dear Billy” episode it appears in was selected in the Outstanding Music Supervision category.

