Lizzo’s Special 2022 featured a few SiriusXM staples. Her Special Tour trek snaked through her hometown Detroit, where she also performed “About Damn Time” and “Truth Hurts” for SiriusXM’s “Small Stage Series” at Saint Andrew’s Hall in October. Earlier this month, Lizzo sat down with Howard Stern and discussed the perpetuated false narrative that she makes “white music” and the once-held fear that Special would be overlooked because it released in a “goated year.” (Note: it was not overlooked at all, as Lizzo is nominated six times at the upcoming 2023 Grammys.)

So, it’s only right that Lizzo celebrate 2022 and ring in 2023 on SiriusXM. Today, December 30, the company announced Lizzo Radio, taking over Channel 14 for a three-day limited-engagement run beginning on New Year’s Eve.

“Starting New Year’s Eve, turn up Lizzo Radio on SiriusXM for music and personal messages that will have you feeling good as hell. You’ll hear Lizzo’s biggest songs and exclusive performances from her unforgettable SiriusXM ‘Small Stage Series’ concert from last October,” the announcement reads. “The special channel will also include her hand-picked favorites by Beyoncé, Prince, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, 21 Savage, Cardi B, SZA and many more.”

It's 'About Damn Time' to ring in 2023! 🪩 Head into the new year feeling 'Good as Hell' with SiriusXM @lizzo Radio! Enjoy 72 hours of your favorite Lizzo hits and more from Prince to Destiny’s Child, JT, Ariana Grande, Jay-Z! Listen now: https://t.co/t9glkrYeIs pic.twitter.com/xfhoUG4CQU — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) December 30, 2022

Hustling in Minneapolis to launch her career, Lizzo also had ties to the late Prince. In 2020, she shared for her Rolling Stone cover story that Prince had offered to produce an album for her before his sudden 2016 death.

More recently, Lizzo welcomed Missy Elliott, Cardi B and longtime friend SZA to the stage during her Special shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in November. This week, SZA revealed that she and Lizzo recorded “five or six songs” during an SOS session, and if Lizzo’s recent social media activity is any indication, “Kill Bill” will definitely be in rotation.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.