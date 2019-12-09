Lizzo Twerked In A Very Revealing Outfit While Courtside At A Lakers Game

Lizzo has been known to show off her twerking skills while performing in concert, but it turns out she’ll bust out the dance move just about anywhere. That includes courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game while wearing an outfit that reveals her entire backside.

Lizzo was on hand for the Lakers-Timberwolves game this weekend (Lizzo’s career began in Minnesota), and she had courtside seats. At one point during a break in the action, the Lakers cheerleaders decided to make the most of Lizzo’s presence and perform a dance routine to “Juice.” Lizzo was appreciative of the tribute, as she happily danced along. With the Jumbotron focused on her, Lizzo turned around and started twerking. This prompted the shot to quickly cut away from her, considering that the outfit Lizzo wore to the game had a big cutout that showed off her posterior.

In a clip filmed in the Staples Center hallways, Lizzo commented on her fashion choice, saying, “This is how a bad b*tch goes to the Lakers game versus Minnesota. You b*tches can’t even spell Minnesota!”

Lizzo putting on a show at Staples for her new man KAT pic.twitter.com/dMa0hMEHMN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 9, 2019

Y’all feeling Lizzo’s look for the Lakers game last night? pic.twitter.com/eVCcx5zZfJ — HOT 97 (@HOT97) December 9, 2019

Elsewhere during the game, Lizzo was also interviewed for the Timberwolves broadcast of the game, and she not-so-subtly hinted that she has taken an interest in Minnesota all-star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.