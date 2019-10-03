Three Men Have Been Charged With Conspiracy In Connection With Mac Miller’s Death

The Associated Press reports that three men have been charged with conspiring and distributing cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl — the same type of pills that killed late rapper Mac Miller when he overdosed last year. Cameron Pettit, 28, of West Hollywood, California; Stephen Walter, 46, of Los Angeles; and Ryan Reavis, 36, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona have been charged with providing the drugs that led to Mac Miller’s death. The three were previously charged with other drug-related offenses but the accusation of directly causing Miller’s death was added by a recently unsealed grand jury indictment.

If found guilty of the new charges, the three men will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and possibly life without parole. None of the three has entered a plea yet and so far, only Pettit and Walter have been given an arraignment date: October 10. Reavis doesn’t yet have an arraignment date as he was arrested just last week in Arizona. The charges allege that the men continued to distribute drugs until as recently as this August. According to the AP, the indictment alleges Walter as the supplier, Pettit actually sold the drugs to Miller, and Reavis acted as a middleman.

Pettit on Sept. 5, 2018 sold Miller cocaine, Xanax and 10 blue pills that appeared to be oxycodone but contained fentanyl after the two had exchanged text messages a day earlier, according to the indictment. In the texts, Miller proclaimed his love for oxycodone, or “percs” for the brand name Percocet, and also asks for “bars” of Xanax and a “ball” of cocaine, according to a previous court filing. Miller also asked Pettit, “When can u get em?” according to previous court filings.

According to another set of messages in the filling, Reavis also was aware of the potential for fatal overdose from the fake oxycodone, texting, “People have been dying from fake blues left and right.” Unfortunately for Mac and many other people, that apparently wasn’t enough to stop the three men — and others like them — from distributing pills laced with fentanyl.

