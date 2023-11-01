Now that Halloween is officially over, Mariah Carey is already prepared to bring fans into the holiday season through her hit song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Complete with a new social media post today, the video finds Carey hilariously defrosting in a block of ice, before she starts celebrating to the track.

Considering how much of a staple it is to the winter months, many might be wondering exactly how much Carey makes every Christmas from it.

Back in 2015, the Daily Mail reported that since the hit song’s original release in 1994, Carey has earned about half a million dollars each year from it. However, other publications have thrown out differing figures when it comes to the amount.

The year prior, the New York Post had claimed that between 1994 and 2013, the song generated $50 million in royalties. With the math, it divided down to about $3.8 million a year for the pop legend.

Then, in 2017, The Economist suspected that from 1994 to 2016, that number was $60 million in total US royalties — averaging to $2.6 million annually. With these numbers getting in a similar ballpark, Carey likely gets at least a million each year off the song. This figure also doesn’t account for international sales, streaming, brand deals, and even her 2020 Christmas special on Apple TV+.

Oh, and she’s even going on a tour themed to the holiday season that starts this month.

Check out Carey getting ready to make even more this Christmas season below.