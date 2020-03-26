While some artists use music to help people through the quarantine blues, others are taking more immediate action. Meek Mill, whose recent experiences with the penal system have apparently given him a lot more political motivations than ever, is pushing to protect a vulnerable but less visible population from the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus: Incarcerated citizens.

Last week, Meek’s criminal justice organization launched the S.A.F.E.R. Plan outlining how correctional facilities and supervision offices can try to prevent the spread of the virus among inmates. Prison staff, and correctional officers are allowed to return to their homes and communities every day, so every time they clock in, they could potentially be bringing back a nasty stowaway. It’s harder to socially distance inmates, so the virus could spread much faster throughout a prison population, which is harder to care for medically in the first place.

Meek pushed for fans to get involved on Twitter, posting a link to urge fans to call their Governors and ask them to implement the S.A.F.E.R. Plan, writing that, “Safer prisons = safer communities.” The link goes to REFORM Alliance’s digital tool that gives users talking points and directly connects them with their state government. See the tweet and the link below.

I was extremely sick in December around christmas time with flu like symptoms… everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 24, 2020

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.