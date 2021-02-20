Ever since fans noticed that Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine were commenting on each other’s Instagram posts, rumors began bubbling up about their suspected relationship. People were initially excited for the rapper and glad to see how happy he seemed to make her. But their opinions shifted when a video surfaced of Pardi drunkenly banging on Megan’s bathroom door. However, Megan recently cleared the air on social media and officially confirmed their relationship.

Megan took to Instagram Live to clarify the situation. Talking to her fans while blushing, Megan confirmed that Pardi was her “boyfriend” and told people to leave him alone:

“I don’t be liking some of the stuff on the internet. Like I did not like how everybody, not even everybody, people don’t know what the hell they talking about. They just be saying anything. I didn’t like what they were trying to say about Pardi because he’s so calm and so sweet. That’s my boo and I really like him. […] Ya’ll not about to play with my man. He not doing nothing to nobody. […] Yeah, he my boyfriend. He’s probably on the Live blushing. But yeah, stop playing with him. Ya’ll never been turnt up with your boyfriend before?”

Shortly after Megan came clean about their relationship, Pardi shared a handful of adorable photos of the two on Valentine’s Day.

Watch a clip Megan’s Instagram Live above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.