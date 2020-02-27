Getty Image
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Had No Idea Her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Catchphrase Would Be So Popular

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the cover stars of the latest issue of Rolling Stone, and in the interview, she touches on a lot of things, including how the success of her “Hot Girl Summer” catchphrase came as a surprise to her.

Megan says the phrase came about while she was “talking sh*t” on Twitter; Her first use of the phrase on Twitter was in an April 2018 tweet, which reads, “This abt to be a REAL HOT GIRL SUMMER.” She told Rolling Stone she did not expect “Hot Girl Summer” to blow up like it did, saying, “I didn’t even know it was going to be this big of a thing. People talking about ‘Let’s be us. Let’s be free.’ […] I was telling my manager, ‘Can y’all believe this? Jada Pinkett [Smith] is having a hot girl summer.’ ”

She went on to say the phrase came to describe her own resilience in the face of difficult times in her personal life: “[The losses] weigh on me, but I know what my mom and my grandma would want me to do. My mama is a very strong woman. She raised me to be super strong. If I got the platform to spread positivity, I’m gonna do it.”

Elsewhere in the story, she spoke about the “anxiety” she feels when stories about her romantic life become news, saying, “People think that if I’m hanging out with anybody, it got to be, ‘Oh, they’re having sex.’ Why can’t I just be turnt up with my friend tonight? They’re just doing this sh*t because they want some attention, and I cannot feed into it. I have a little anxiety, because I’m still going through the grief from losing my mother and my grandmother. Then I have to get on the internet and see these motherf*ckers talking about me? That sh*t really be pissing me off sometimes.”

Read the full Rolling Stone feature here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The 20 Essential Episodes Of ‘Stuff You Should Know’
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×