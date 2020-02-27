Megan Thee Stallion Had No Idea Her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Catchphrase Would Be So Popular

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the cover stars of the latest issue of Rolling Stone, and in the interview, she touches on a lot of things, including how the success of her “Hot Girl Summer” catchphrase came as a surprise to her.

Megan says the phrase came about while she was “talking sh*t” on Twitter; Her first use of the phrase on Twitter was in an April 2018 tweet, which reads, “This abt to be a REAL HOT GIRL SUMMER.” She told Rolling Stone she did not expect “Hot Girl Summer” to blow up like it did, saying, “I didn’t even know it was going to be this big of a thing. People talking about ‘Let’s be us. Let’s be free.’ […] I was telling my manager, ‘Can y’all believe this? Jada Pinkett [Smith] is having a hot girl summer.’ ”

This abt to be a REAL HOT GIRL SUMMER🔥🤘🏽 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 14, 2018

She went on to say the phrase came to describe her own resilience in the face of difficult times in her personal life: “[The losses] weigh on me, but I know what my mom and my grandma would want me to do. My mama is a very strong woman. She raised me to be super strong. If I got the platform to spread positivity, I’m gonna do it.”

.@theestallion is gearing up for a huge 2020 — and she’s doing it all while mourning her mom and chasing a degree. Read our cover story on rap’s boldest, brashest new voice https://t.co/x3fIKpDmsk #WomenShapingTheFuture pic.twitter.com/j2OC2Drnm8 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 27, 2020

Elsewhere in the story, she spoke about the “anxiety” she feels when stories about her romantic life become news, saying, “People think that if I’m hanging out with anybody, it got to be, ‘Oh, they’re having sex.’ Why can’t I just be turnt up with my friend tonight? They’re just doing this sh*t because they want some attention, and I cannot feed into it. I have a little anxiety, because I’m still going through the grief from losing my mother and my grandmother. Then I have to get on the internet and see these motherf*ckers talking about me? That sh*t really be pissing me off sometimes.”

