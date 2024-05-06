It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a pair of trunks and some snazzy boots! The first image of David Corenswet as Superman was revealed this week, and now the DC movie is finally taking shape after a rough year for the studio.

Superman:Legacy began production last month and is aiming for a Summer 2025 release. After a long and painful casting process, Corenswet will take the screen as Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion and Skyler Gisondo.

James Gunn posted the first look of the superhero on Threds, which prompted people to critique Superman’s threads. He also confirmed that the photo was taken “in-camera” to anyone who was claiming it was AI-generated.

You might be thinking, “isn’t a superhero suit more about comfort and agility than style?” and you’d be right if this was real life, but it’s a movie, which means that Superman’s suit is more important than the plot itself. And fans were not happy.

The suit design takes a few different elements from various Superman suits over the years, most notably Superman 52, but with some trunks. Not everyone was happy about the debut:

Dear lord! He has on red trunks! 🤦🏻‍♂️ This cosplay suit is terrible! https://t.co/14So7U0Ysq pic.twitter.com/PqEqF6PpvH — Jason Laboy Photography (@JasonLaboyPhoto) May 6, 2024

Argh, this is such a bad suit & a horrible reveal. Why is the suit loose on Superman? How is it washed out? The damn dumb trunks are back + why is he putting on shoes when theres end of the world stuff happening in the background I wanted this to be fake…it isn’t. 😔#Superman pic.twitter.com/m38NH2XSlU — Ali: Mak’G (@MakgSnake) May 6, 2024

That is the ugliest Superman suit EVER pic.twitter.com/dLXbssRQhT — Rogue (@ScreenRogue) May 6, 2024

It's genuinely mind boggling that a CW production made a better Superman suit than a big budget film. pic.twitter.com/ZELEG9BrP3 — Sam (@samk0006) May 6, 2024

I’m withholding most of my judgement until I see the suit in motion because this angle makes the material look kinda restrictive But I like that it seemingly has trunks https://t.co/JI4IBI7w7l — Ollie🏹 (@TheQuiver_) May 6, 2024

I’m getting the same feeling I got from The Batman suit. As in “what the hell? I didn’t expect it to look like that?” And then instantly drawing comparison to other suits and slowly realising it’s something else altogether. https://t.co/phC4n89xgQ — Dark 🇵🇸 (@darkdefective) May 6, 2024

Did all that talk only for Snyder to have a better Superman suit pic.twitter.com/gzq4iS2TWe — THE T'Challa Stan (@TChalla_1966) May 6, 2024

While the disappointment was prominent, some brave souls were excited! About the trunks, too!

this is how you present a character. https://t.co/0ZCtIXE17r — Sebastián Píriz (@SebastianPiriz) May 6, 2024

Having seen this suit in person, I can affirm it is GORGEOUS, and a wondrous amalgam of many eras of Superman; a true celebration of the character’s legacy. I legitimately cannot wait for this film and everything it represents. https://t.co/UqJXykMNO6 — Jason Bischoff (@toywonder) May 6, 2024

Wait.. zoom.. ENHANCE.. THEYRE FUCKIN RED BOIS LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOO!!!!!! https://t.co/Z40jddN9kp pic.twitter.com/dfQeqJzV6K — Swim Reads Comics 💬 (@superswimteam7) May 6, 2024

On a related note, why is he taking his sweet time putting on his little boots when there is a catastrophic event behind him??

Superman taking his time to suit up while the city is getting destroyed by some mysterious pink beam. https://t.co/TupozPqxpc — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) May 6, 2024

“Hey, so, behind you…” “I said I’ll get to it when I get to it!” https://t.co/zqQiPhNz2K — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 6, 2024

Superman: Legacy hits theaters July 11th 2025.

(Via Variety)