James Gunn Has Revealed The New Superman Suit As Worn By David Corenswet, And People Sure Have Thoughts

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a pair of trunks and some snazzy boots! The first image of David Corenswet as Superman was revealed this week, and now the DC movie is finally taking shape after a rough year for the studio.

Superman:Legacy began production last month and is aiming for a Summer 2025 release. After a long and painful casting process, Corenswet will take the screen as Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion and Skyler Gisondo.

James Gunn posted the first look of the superhero on Threds, which prompted people to critique Superman’s threads. He also confirmed that the photo was taken “in-camera” to anyone who was claiming it was AI-generated.

You might be thinking, “isn’t a superhero suit more about comfort and agility than style?” and you’d be right if this was real life, but it’s a movie, which means that Superman’s suit is more important than the plot itself. And fans were not happy.

The suit design takes a few different elements from various Superman suits over the years, most notably Superman 52, but with some trunks. Not everyone was happy about the debut:

While the disappointment was prominent, some brave souls were excited! About the trunks, too!

On a related note, why is he taking his sweet time putting on his little boots when there is a catastrophic event behind him??

Superman: Legacy hits theaters July 11th 2025.

(Via Variety)

