Megan Thee Stallion isn’t done collecting international collaborations. The “Down Stairs DJ” rapper might’ve hard launched her latest boo, but on August 30, she bread crumbed her next BTS collaboration.

Today (September 1), Megan Thee Stallion finally revealed the details surrounding the upcoming track. Over on X (formerly Twitter), Megan announced that her forthcoming song with BTS is actually a single with member RM.

“NEVA PLAY WITH RM OUT FRIDAY HOTTIES X ARMY 🔥💸 #MEGJOON,” she wrote.

She then went on to promise big things regarding “Neva Play.”

“PS. This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard, she wrote. “I’ve never heard him rap in this style before 😎.”

Although BTS (and by association its members) are known for producing K-pop bangers, this won’t mark the first time they’ve dappled into rap. For RM that includes his album, Right Place, Wrong Person, which dropped in May.

This forthcoming record follows Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 guest verse on BTS’ “Butter Remix.” At the time, the song’s rollout was reportedly nearly derailed after Megan Thee Stallion’s former label, 1501 Entertainment, supposedly attempted to block its release. It appears this go around is flowing much smoother.

“Neva Play” is out 9/6 via Hot Girl Productions/Big Hit. Find more information here.