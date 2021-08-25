More than a year after she initially cited issues with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, Megan Thee Stallion once again found herself at odds with the company. A report from TMZ revealed that the Houston native was forced to petition for the release of her upcoming remix of BTS’ hit song “Butter” after the label attempted to block her from dropping the track. The documents specifically requested an “emergency relief from the Court before this Friday, August 27, 2021, to allow her new music to be released this week as previously-scheduled.” Luckily for Megan, she got just that.

According to Variety, a judge ruled that Megan is cleared to share the remix of BTS’ chart-topping track, allowing the song to arrive this Friday. In documents, her teamed noted that the attempted blockage violated rules that were set in another, similar case. Last year she sued 1501 Certified Entertainment and accused them of blocking her from dropping 2020 EP Suga. Megan won that case and the EP was delivered on March 6, 2020.

“The release of new music from Pete is vital to maintain her status as a relatively new but still up and coming artist,” documents read. “Absent immediate help from the Court, Pete’s art will be impacted, the release of the song derailed, and Pete’s goodwill, reputation, and overall career will suffer detrimental, undesirable, and irreversible harm.”

The ruling comes after Megan shared the freestyles “Outta Town” and “Tuned In.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.