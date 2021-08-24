Megan Thee Stallion has been embroiled in an ongoing battle with her initial label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and label head Carl Crawford. The label has reportedly been blocking the rapper from releasing music on her own terms, and though it looked like she was close to a new deal in the beginning of 2021, things still seem shaky for the Houston star, legally speaking.

According to a new report from TMZ, Megan is back in court today trying to get the chance to release her remix of BTS’ latest smash hit, “Butter.” According to the label, they don’t think her collaboration with the biggest K-Pop band of all time will be good for her career. Megan argues they are just trying to block her release in order to get a payoff. In her mind, a remix of “Butter” will be instrumental (heh) in expanding her international fanbase.

Last March, Megan sued the label for blocking her release of new music and was able to get an order that prevents them from controlling her release schedule. She’s now citing that previous order in her new suit, alleging that 1501 blocking the “Butter” remix is another violation. Hopefully Megan will win this one, because hearing her verse on “Butter” will make my summer.