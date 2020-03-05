The Emergency Motion Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Requested Was Denied By A Judge

The emergency motion Megan Thee Stallion’s label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, filed Tuesday to block the release of her upcoming project, Suga, was denied by a judge late on Wednesday, according to Complex. District Court Judge Beau A. Miller’s order to deny the motion reads, “The album at issue may be dropped for distribution beginning March 6, 2020.”

The order also specifically refers to Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince, whom 1501’s Carl Crawford consulted when Megan switched management to Roc Nation and requested to renegotiate her contract. Megan’s filed a restraining order accusing Prince, who has been a powerful figure on the Houston hip-hop scene and was even connected to Drake’s rise to stardom through his son, of attempting to strong-arm Megan and her reps using vaguely threatening posts on social media. Combined with his reputation, those posts were enough to convince Miller to call out Prince specifically in his judgment.

“Mr. Prince shall refrain from threatening or posting threatening or retaliatory social media posts or threats against [Megan], her agents, or her representatives,” Miller said. Finally, in an effort to contain the contentious nature of the dispute and keep it from escalating, Miller prohibited all parties involved from “communicating with the media concerning the underlying issues in this case without court approval.”

It may have been a prudent decision on the part of the judge; the entire dispute became public when Megan told fans during a livestream that 1501 was attempting to block the release of new music. This prompted the #FreeTheeStallion hashtag and set Crawford on a press tour hoping to redeem himself.

Suga is due 03/06 on 300 Entertainment.