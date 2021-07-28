Tory Lanez’s Rolling Loud Appearance May Have Violated Megan Thee Stallion’s Restraining Order Against Him

Tory Lanez’s surprise appearance at Rolling Loud during DaBaby’s set angered fans and became one of many of that set’s controversial talking, but it may have also violated Megan Thee Stallion’s restraining order against the Canadian rapper. TMZ reports that the Miami and Los Angeles Police Departments were contacted after the set due to the fact that Tory’s presence backstage may have put him within 100 yards of the Houston rapper who accused him of shooting her in the backs of both feet last summer.

As DaBaby performed immediately after Megan, there may have been some overlap between the technical crews, backup dancers, and other stage personnel — and that might have included Tory Lanez, who DaBaby brought out in a mascot costume before a dramatic reveal to perform their collaboration “SKAT.” Meanwhile, TMZ’s sources report that Megan and her management were perturbed to learn that DaBaby performed one of his collaborations with Meg, “Cash Sh*t,” right before bringing out Lanez. Many fans interpreted the move as belittling her criminal case against Tory and provoking her due to her disapproval of DaBaby’s public shows of support for Tory in the wake of the shooting.

Meanwhile, DaBaby is facing even more fallout from his set, as his bizarre aside about HIV/AIDS and homophobic comments have prompted online retailer BoohooMan to end its partnership with him.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.