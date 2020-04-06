Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Work With Jordan Peele On The Horror Movie She’s Writing

Megan Thee Stallion is already pretty busy, what with her music career blossoming as she pursues her degree and embarks on a television hosting gig later this year. However, that hasn’t stopped her from branching out into even more possible careers, including screenwriting. Megan announced she has been writing a horror movie in her spare time last Halloween. Now, in a new profile in Marie Claire, she reveals her perfect partner to help bring that film to life: Jordan Peele. Marie Claire’s Lola Ogunnaike writes:

As if she’s not juggling enough, Megan is currently writing a horror movie. She’s a die-hard fan of the genre and has grown tired of hackneyed reboots of ’80s classics: “How many times can you remake Halloween?” A collaboration with Oscar-winning writer Jordan Peele would be nice, she says.

Meg would be hard-pressed to find a better collaborator. Peele became known as a horror maestro with his breakout 2017 feature debut, Get Out, then solidified that reputation with the eerie Us in 2019. This year, he’s following up as writer/producer of the 2020 revival of the 1992 cult classic Candyman. Even his trailers for the films are creepy, scaring fans with suspenseful remakes of classic hip-hop and R&B hits like “I Got 5 On It” and “Say My Name.” Megan showed off her own horror chops with her two-episode Hottieween web series, so there’s plenty for Peele to work with too. A collaboration between the two just might be a match made in hip-hop horror heaven.

Read the full Marie Claire profile here.