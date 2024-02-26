Tory Lanez is currently in prison, serving a sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He still has his supporters, though, and it would appear fellow Toronto rapper Drake is one of them.

Late last night/early this morning, Drake took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of Lanez, which he captioned, “3 you.” Some have interpreted “3 you” to mean “free you,” with the 3 apparently symbolizing open handcuffs. Others believe the post’s meaning is more like “love you.” Either way, the post seems to be a sign of support.

In late 2022, Drake caused a bit of controversy with a lyric that seemingly went after Megan. On Her Loss song “Circo Loco,” Drake raps, “This b*tch lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion,” which was widely interpreted to be about Meg. Shortly after the song was released, Megan tweeted, “Stop using my shooting for clout b*tch ass N****s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

For years, there was beef between Drake and Lanez, but the two ultimately made up in 2017. Drake brought Lanez out during a performance and said, “This guy right here, we had problems with each other and we hadn’t even met each other. I met the man and he’s a great guy.”

