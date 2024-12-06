Megan Thee Stallion adds yet another K-pop collaboration to her growing collection, teaming up with rising nine-member girl group, TWICE, for “Strategy.” In the colorful video, the girls visit a shooting range, where they detail their plans for making a crush fall in love with them. Megan joins in to add some hot girl flavor to their scheme, dancing and rapping on a rooftop before joining TWICE a photo studio for another dance session.

Megan’s first K-pop collab came in 2021, when BTS tapped the beleaguered Houston rapper for the remix of their hit song, “Butter,” after edging her out for No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The song almost didn’t come out after her previous label, with which she was engaged in a legal dispute at the time, tried to block its release. But after clearing that hurdle, she has gone all-in, reuniting with BTS’ RM earlier this year for “Neva Play,” which became the official theme song for WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown show.

Meanwhile, TWICE is celebrating their own No. 1 debut with the release of their 13th EP, With YOU-th, this March. They continued to make inroads to America’s mainstream with a headlining performance on Amazon Music Live last month.

You can listen to TWICE’s “Strategy” above.