Megan Thee Stallion recently announced her Hot Girl Summer Tour. She’s spent much of her time in recent weeks hyping it up, sometimes in ways that get the attention of Instagram’s moderation teams: Earlier this month, she revealed she received a warning from the platform over one of her recent promo posts. Based on the content of her latest posts, it seems like those could end up meeting the same fate.

Yesterday (March 27), Meg shared a video of herself twerking and showing off some outfits. The most noteworthy of them is a two-piece look featuring short-short-short shorts and a cropped t-shirt. The shirt says “best tits on Instagram” on it, while the shorts correspondingly read, “best ass on Instagram.”

She later followed up with another post that shows off the same outfit some more.

As for those tour dates, check them out below.