Megan Thee Stallion recently announced her Hot Girl Summer Tour. She’s spent much of her time in recent weeks hyping it up, sometimes in ways that get the attention of Instagram’s moderation teams: Earlier this month, she revealed she received a warning from the platform over one of her recent promo posts. Based on the content of her latest posts, it seems like those could end up meeting the same fate.
Yesterday (March 27), Meg shared a video of herself twerking and showing off some outfits. The most noteworthy of them is a two-piece look featuring short-short-short shorts and a cropped t-shirt. The shirt says “best tits on Instagram” on it, while the shorts correspondingly read, “best ass on Instagram.”
She later followed up with another post that shows off the same outfit some more.
As for those tour dates, check them out below.
Megan Thee Stallion 2024 Tour Dates: Hot Girl Summer Tour
05/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center^
05/17 — Chicago, IL @ United Center^
05/18 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^
05/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^
05/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^
05/24 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*
05/26 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival*
05/28 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena^
05/30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum^
06/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^
06/04 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^
06/06 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
06/08 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^
06/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center^
06/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center^
06/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center^
06/14 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^
06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^
06/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^
06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena^
06/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena^
07/04 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
07/05 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
07/07 — Paris, FR @ Zenith
07/10 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
07/11 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
07/14 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
07/16 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
07/17 — London, UK @ The O2
07/27 — Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival
^ with GloRilla
Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.