Aside from appearances alongside Jhene Aiko, Deante Hitchcock, and Alicia Keys, it’s been a while since fans have received anything new from Miguel. The singer’s last album arrived in 2017 with War & Leisure while his last solo single came at the end of 2019 with “Funeral.” Making his return with promises of more music to come, Miguel unveiled a new video for “Funeral.”

The black and white visual, directed by Savage x Fenty creative director Philippa Price and Nina McNeely, features Miguel surrounded by a number of dancers who proudly show a bit of skin as they show their passionate and expressive dance moves to back Miguel’s suggestive lyrics. Along with the new video, Miguel explained his absence from the music world and confirmed that fans would be receiving plenty of content in the coming months.

“I took a long hiatus from the business of music to reassess my objective as a creator,” he said in a statement provided by NME before revealing the title of his upcoming project. “The Art Dealer Chic EPs have always been reserved for freedom, self-curation and honest expression without the influence of music industry politics,” he said. “I’m excited to introduce my fans to a very different world in my creative expression, and that begins with ADC 4.”

“Funeral” will also appear on an EP of the same title, one that he will release later this year, proving that fans will have plenty of music to enjoy in the coming months. “I’m releasing more music all the way into the new year but ‘Funeral’ is the perfect song to get it started,” he also said in the statement.

You can watch the “Funeral” video above.

