Mozzy, membe of Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group, was once approaching mainstream notoriety after years of domination in California’s underground scene. However, after securing collaborations with Eminem, Saweetie, 2Chainz, YG, and more, the “Straight To The 4th” rapper’s growing buzz came to a screeching halt when he was sentenced to one year in prison for a federal gun charge.

Before turning himself in, Mozzy (real name Timothy Patterson) rushed to record as much music and behind-the-scenes content to hold fans over. One of his verses ended on the song “Been A While,” featured on DJ Drama’s latest album, I’m Really Like That.

After 1o months behind bars, AllHipHop reports that Mozzy was released from prison just a few days ago, on Thursday, May 4. Back in 2021, Mozzy was formally indicted. The following year, he pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. In addition to his sentence, Mozzy was hit with a $55,000 fine. He was initially expected to be released in July 2023, but apparently he was released early.

Mozzy has reportedly been released from prison 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Em2hobMstG — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 7, 2023

Mozzy and his team have not yet released a statement on social media regarding his rumored release.

