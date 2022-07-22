Mozzy’s ‘If You Love Me’ Video Is A Gut-Wrenching Crime Thriller

Mozzy’s back with a brand-new project and a cinematic video to go along with it. Survivor’s Guilt is the Sacramento native’s first release under Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint, and after teasing the album with the singles “Lurkin” featuring new labelmate EST Gee and “In My Face” featuring 2 Chainz, Saweetie, and YG, Mozzy follows up with the gut-wrenching video for “If You Love Me.”

The video recounts a tale of betrayal and remorse, as one of Mozzy’s little homies decides to come up at Mozzy’s expense. The majority of Mozzy’s performance sequences are set at a church during the funeral, as flashbacks reveal what happened and how — making the reason for Mozzy’s flashes of PTSD throughout the video clearer with each new plot twist (you can probably figure out who’s holding the pistol at the beginning of the video pretty easily, though). As Mozzy’s youngin gets dragged out of his car and faces down his eventual hitman, the meaning behind Mozzy’s verses does too.

Mozzy’s addition to CMG was announced earlier this year at a press conference for the label, where the label also announced 42 Dugg and EST Gee’s joint album. Meanwhile, Moz himself is fitting in just fine alongside his new labelmates; check out their NBA Finals anthem, “Big League,” for proof.

Watch the video for “If You Love Me” above. Listen to Survivor’s Guilt, out now via CMG and Interscope, here.