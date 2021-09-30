After a couple of weeks worth of speculation, the music world has finally received the anticipated collaboration between Skylar Grey, Eminem, Polo G, and Mozzy. “Last One Standing” is a victorious track that finds the four artists celebrating their ability to overcome life’s obstacles. It was teased for multiple weeks with some believing that it would be Eminem’s return to music and even a sign that he had a new album on the way. However, that’s not the case as the new song finds Grey in the driver seat with the three rappers providing support for her message. The track will also appear on the upcoming soundtrack for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a film that debuts in theaters on Friday, October 1.

Anticipation behind the track first began when Mozzy’s manager teased a collaboration with Eminem. Later on, in a pair of now-deleted tweets, Polo G informed his fans to stay tuned for something arriving on October 1. Skylar Grey tied it all together with a tease of her own on Twitter. “This month has been hellish,” she wrote. “But I see the light at the end… can’t wait for October 1st… mark your calendar.” Luckily for their fans, “Last One Standing” arrived a couple of days early.

This month has been hellish… but I see the light at the end… can’t wait for October 1st… mark your calendar. pic.twitter.com/gfH8AdzKvt — Skylar Grey (@SkylarGrey) September 20, 2021

While “Last One Standing” marks Grey’s first collaboration with Mozzy and Polo G, the track appears on the lengthy list of songs she and Eminem have done together. It includes “Black Magic,” “C’mon Let Me Ride,” “Kill For You,” “Asshole,” “Leaving Heaven,” and more.

You can press play on “Last One Standing” in the video above.