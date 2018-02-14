What began as an innocent exchange on Twitter has morphed into a very real collaboration, and this Thursday, Car Seat Headrest and Smash Mouth will release covers of each others’ songs into to the world. Take it in while you can, because nothing will ever make sense again after this.

The collaborative project began when Smash Mouth gushed about their love of Car Seat Headrest on Twitter, saying that frontman Will Toledo’s Teens Of Denial track “Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales” was one of the best of the year. This led to a back and forth between the two bands, causing a fan online to suggest the two work together, and now we’re here in the version of reality in which this is actually happening.

Guitarist Greg Camp waxed poetic about Toledo’s lyrical prowess, saying, “His lyrics are just amazing. That’s always the main thing I go for the artists that I listen to. His automatically grab you, you know, they pull you in. Whereas with Smash Mouth, the music might grab some people, and then you start listening to the lyrics and go, ‘Oh, that’s a little darker than it sounds.’ I like to think that he and I have some things in common in that way.”

Smash Mouth covered “Something Soon” while Car Seat Headrest covered “Fallen Horses,” and both songs will premiere on Jenny Eliscu’s SiriusXMU show.