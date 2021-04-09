It appears that ASAP Rocky and Nas’ next move will take place on the big screen. The two rappers appeared in a a trailer for the upcoming Netflix film, Monster. In addition to starring in the movie, Nas is also one of its executive producers and in a post to his Instagram page, he revealed Monster would premiere on the streaming platform on May 7.

As for ASAP Rocky, the size of his role in the film is unknown at the moment, but based on the trailer, one could assume he gives a decent contribution to the movie’s entire plot.

Monster is based on Walter Dean Myer’s 1993 novel of the same title. Viewers will follow a 17-year-old honor student from Harlem, Steve Harmon, who is played by Kelvin Harrison Jr. Harmon is eventually convicted of murder is left to fight the case with the support of family and friends. Nas plays a prison inmate and Rocky takes on the role of Harmon’s co-defendant, William King. The Monster cast also features Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, John David Washington (who recently appeared in Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie), and more. John Legend also serves as another of the film’s executive producers.

The trailer arrives after Nas’ classic debut album, Illmatic, was recently honored by The Library Of Congress. ASAP Rocky, on the other hand, is slowly returning to the music world as he previewed a bunch of new music as this year’s Yams Day Festival and later dropped his “G-Unit Rice” track.

You can watch the trailer in the video above.