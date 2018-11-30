All The New Albums Coming Out In December 2018

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in December. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Monday, December 3

  • Lil Xan — Be Safe (Columbia Records)

Friday, December 7

  • 21 Savage — TBA (Epic Records)
  • 7Horse — Superfecta (self-released)
  • AFI — The Missing Man EP (Rise Records)
  • Alright — On The Outs EP (Black Numbers)
  • Andromo — Day Attack EP (Rainforest Music)
  • ATLAS : Empire — The Stratosphere Beneath Our Feet (self-released)
  • Authority Zero — Persona Non Grata (self-released)
  • Brett Young — Ticket To L.A. (BMLG Records)
  • Brian Cid — Meteorite Man (Balance Music)
  • Craneium — The Narrow Line (Ripple Music)
  • Daniel Knox — Chasescene (H.P. Johnson Present)
  • Disasterpeace — Under The Silver Lake (Milan Music)
  • Eddie Palmieri — Mi Luz Mayor (Ropeadope)
  • For We Are Many — Morir EP (Station House Recordings)
  • Gucci Mane — Evil Genius (Atlantic Records)
  • Guided By Voices — 100 Dougs EP (Rockathon Records)
  • Guided By Voices — Winecork Stonehenge EP (Rockathon Records)
  • HXXS — MKDRONE EP (Captured Tracks)
  • Ice Cube — Everythang’s Corrupt (Interscope Records)
  • Jacob Collier — Djesse — Volume 1 (Decca)
  • John Mellencamp — Other People’s Stuff (Republic Records)
  • Johnny Gioeli — One Voice (Frontiers Records)
  • Juniper Grave — Of Hellions & Harridans (Wasted State Records)
  • KOAN Sound — Polychrome (KOAN Sound)
  • LP — Heart To Mouth (Panik Records)
  • Lubomyr Melnyk — Fallen Trees (Erased Tapes)
  • Majken — Young Believer (Kollektivet Records)
  • Masakatsu Takagi — Marginalia (Milan Music)
  • Metal Church — Damned If You Do (Nuclear Blast)
  • Michael Blyth & The Wild Braid — Indigo Train (Aviator Music)
  • Mister Goblin (Two Inch Astronaut’s Sam Woodring) — Final Boy EP (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Myrkur — Juniper EP (Relapse Records)
  • NONN — XVII (Fuzz Club)
  • Norman Granz — The Founder (Verve Records)
  • The Paper Jets — Everyday Forever (self-released)
  • Perpetual Fate — Cordis (Revalve Records)
  • Richard Vain (of The Ponys) — Night Jammers (Big Neck Records)
  • Rnie — Citrus (Broken Circles)
  • Silent Forum — Robot (Libertino Records)
  • Silent Servant — Shadows Of Death And Desire (Hospital Productions)
  • Tesha — Growing Pain II EP (Sober Sorbet Recordings)
  • Tuskar — The Tide, Beneath, The Wall EP (Riff Rock Records)
  • Tyde Levi — Tyde Levi EP (BMG Rights Management (Australia))
  • Van Morrison — The Prophet Speaks (Exile Productions Ltd.)
  • XXL — Puff O’Gigio (Bad Paintings)
  • XXXTentacion — Skins (Bad Vibes Forever / EMPIRE)

