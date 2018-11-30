Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in December. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Monday, December 3
- Lil Xan — Be Safe (Columbia Records)
Friday, December 7
- 21 Savage — TBA (Epic Records)
- 7Horse — Superfecta (self-released)
- AFI — The Missing Man EP (Rise Records)
- Alright — On The Outs EP (Black Numbers)
- Andromo — Day Attack EP (Rainforest Music)
- ATLAS : Empire — The Stratosphere Beneath Our Feet (self-released)
- Authority Zero — Persona Non Grata (self-released)
- Brett Young — Ticket To L.A. (BMLG Records)
- Brian Cid — Meteorite Man (Balance Music)
- Craneium — The Narrow Line (Ripple Music)
- Daniel Knox — Chasescene (H.P. Johnson Present)
- Disasterpeace — Under The Silver Lake (Milan Music)
- Eddie Palmieri — Mi Luz Mayor (Ropeadope)
- For We Are Many — Morir EP (Station House Recordings)
- Gucci Mane — Evil Genius (Atlantic Records)
- Guided By Voices — 100 Dougs EP (Rockathon Records)
- Guided By Voices — Winecork Stonehenge EP (Rockathon Records)
- HXXS — MKDRONE EP (Captured Tracks)
- Ice Cube — Everythang’s Corrupt (Interscope Records)
- Jacob Collier — Djesse — Volume 1 (Decca)
- John Mellencamp — Other People’s Stuff (Republic Records)
- Johnny Gioeli — One Voice (Frontiers Records)
- Juniper Grave — Of Hellions & Harridans (Wasted State Records)
- KOAN Sound — Polychrome (KOAN Sound)
- LP — Heart To Mouth (Panik Records)
- Lubomyr Melnyk — Fallen Trees (Erased Tapes)
- Majken — Young Believer (Kollektivet Records)
- Masakatsu Takagi — Marginalia (Milan Music)
- Metal Church — Damned If You Do (Nuclear Blast)
- Michael Blyth & The Wild Braid — Indigo Train (Aviator Music)
- Mister Goblin (Two Inch Astronaut’s Sam Woodring) — Final Boy EP (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Myrkur — Juniper EP (Relapse Records)
- NONN — XVII (Fuzz Club)
- Norman Granz — The Founder (Verve Records)
- The Paper Jets — Everyday Forever (self-released)
- Perpetual Fate — Cordis (Revalve Records)
- Richard Vain (of The Ponys) — Night Jammers (Big Neck Records)
- Rnie — Citrus (Broken Circles)
- Silent Forum — Robot (Libertino Records)
- Silent Servant — Shadows Of Death And Desire (Hospital Productions)
- Tesha — Growing Pain II EP (Sober Sorbet Recordings)
- Tuskar — The Tide, Beneath, The Wall EP (Riff Rock Records)
- Tyde Levi — Tyde Levi EP (BMG Rights Management (Australia))
- Van Morrison — The Prophet Speaks (Exile Productions Ltd.)
- XXL — Puff O’Gigio (Bad Paintings)
- XXXTentacion — Skins (Bad Vibes Forever / EMPIRE)
