At the beginning of October, Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first child, one she had with her husband Kenneth Petty. As of this moment, the name of Nicki’s child is still unknown, but fans are aware that it is a baby boy. Her child’s sex is just one of a few things that her adoring supporters knew about the newborn prior to Friday. However, that changed a bit when Nicki hopped on Twitter for a Q&A session with fans where she answered questions about motherhood, gave some updates on her first child, and detailed some of the love and support she’s received along the way from others.

He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes https://t.co/SdF9CXMdF3 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

Yes. I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said “omg, I’m about to be in labor” He was very scared & I was laughing @ him. https://t.co/2FGBnQOp3T — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

Nicki was asked about her experience breastfeeding her baby boy and she gave a detailed reply to the question while shouting out mothers all over the world who understand her feelings. “He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breastfeeding is very painful. Pumping is too,” she said. “Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes.” Another fan sought a brief explanation of the moment her water broke at home. “Yes. I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back,” Nicki said. “As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said ‘omg, I’m about to be in labor’ He was very scared & I was laughing @ him.”

She sent him some gorgeous gifts. https://t.co/SmIKEYales — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

Ciara was sooooooo helpful. Bless her 🙏 https://t.co/czhSyUqtL3 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

You’ll have to wait for the documentary ☺️🥳 https://t.co/UE1qfgadu1 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

Elsewhere, she shared Ariana Grande’s reaction to her pregnancy saying simply, “She sent him some gorgeous gifts.” She also told fans that Ciara served as a big help to her through her pregnancy. “Ciara was sooooooo helpful. Bless her,” she said. Nicki then told her followers that some of the other questions they had would be answered in an upcoming documentary. “You’ll have to wait for the documentary,” she said when she was asked about her husband’s reaction to her pregnancy.

You can check out the other answers Nicki gave during the Q&A below.

I’ll let you b the judge of that 🥳 https://t.co/HaMHuLbE6q — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

If you know me then you know the answer to that question 😝 https://t.co/kTTQ8pH7sd — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

I was craving the smell of bleach 🥴 https://t.co/pDuqPeWf9O — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

He used to kick me so hard every night at the same time if I didn’t get up & walk with him. He had a full personality in my tummy & knew how to get his way. It was so intriguing to me. He does the same thing now. 🥳 https://t.co/hOglUpLsFy — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

Yes, natural vaginal birth w/epidural. I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out. https://t.co/gzN45j6V6z — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020