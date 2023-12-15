Nicki Minaj‘s fifth studio album Pink Friday 2 has proven to be a hit among fans. In the week since its release, songs from the album have dominated the streaming and iTunes charts. Additionally, Minaj’s dedicated fanbase, the Barbz, have taken to social media to show off their vinyl and CD editions of the album. Many fans are anticipating that the album will reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

However, it looks like some last-minute changes to the rules may affect her rankings. Today (December 13), Minaj took to Twitter to express her frustrations with Billboard, claiming they are not going to count 100,000 of the physical edition sales, as the “Big Difference” rapper held a contest requiring Barbz to show proof that they purchased four editions of the album. Following the contest, she would select 100 Barbz to join her in the studio one day.

“been discussing my 100 barbz contest for months,” said Minaj. “They said billboard reached out to say they gon take away sales for me telling y’all about the 100 barbz thing.”

She continued, hinting that she would reveal more news within the next few hours.

been discussing my 100 barbz contest for months. they said billboard reached out to say they gon take away sales for me telling y’all about the 100 barbz thing. Can’t wait until these next 6 hours are up so I can tell y’all some shit. You can give out millions in cashapp money… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 14, 2023

In a follow up post, Minaj shared that the album has reached 300,000 units sold in physical and streaming equivalents, however, Billboard allegedly won’t include 100,000 of those sales.

“It’s at 300 but once they filter out 100K, you’ll be none the fkng wiser,” said Minaj.

She continued expressing her frustrations, saying, “I’m being punished for: Not signing a 360; Making great music; Having great fans; And for not leaving the game so that their new Nicki’s (who signed 360 deals) can be propped up to look as tho they are a lot more successful than they rlly are.”

They so mad 😭 They said 170-190 knowing it was 200K alrdy. Then they said 199 just so that 2 wouldn’t leave they mouf chi 😩 It’s at 300 but once they filter out 100K, you’ll be none the fkng wiser. I’m being punished for: Not signing a 360 Making great music Having… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2023

Earlier this week, Minaj revealed the dates for the highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2 World Tour which will kick off early next year.