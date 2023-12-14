In case you’re not familiar, Kai Cenat has become a major deal in online entertainment over the past year. The internet personality is one of Twitch’s most prominent figures: He’s currently the second-most subscribed-to streamer on the platform, and in March, he set the record for the most active subscriptions with over 300,000.
The 21-year-old shook up the music world last night, too, when Nicki Minaj guested on a livestream. It was a major event: over 362,000 viewers tuned in. If you missed it or just want to watch again, here’s what you need to know.
Where To Watch Nicki Minaj And Kai Cenat’s Full Twitch Stream
There are a few different ways to watch the stream, depending on your preferred platform and how much time you want to devote to it.
For completionists, an archived video of the full 5-hour stream can be watched on Cenat’s Twitch profile, here. Minaj herself only showed up a few hours into the broadcast, though, so for just her appearance, Cenat has an 80-minute video on his YouTube channel, here. If you want to get more succinct, Cenat also uploaded an edited, 30-minute version of the Minaj stream here (and embedded below).
This isn’t Cenat’s first major hip-hop link-up, as he’s previously streamed with Offset and Drake.