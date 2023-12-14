In case you’re not familiar, Kai Cenat has become a major deal in online entertainment over the past year. The internet personality is one of Twitch’s most prominent figures: He’s currently the second-most subscribed-to streamer on the platform, and in March, he set the record for the most active subscriptions with over 300,000.

The 21-year-old shook up the music world last night, too, when Nicki Minaj guested on a livestream. It was a major event: over 362,000 viewers tuned in. If you missed it or just want to watch again, here’s what you need to know.