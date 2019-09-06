Nicki Minaj’s Retirement Leaves Behind A Towering Hip-Hop Legacy

Nicki Minaj is retiring and while some of the reactions have been more dramatic than others, you might say they’re warranted. After all, Nicki has been one of hip-hop’s most iconic forces for over a decade, leaving behind a legacy that shows just how much of an impact she had over that time.

And while Nicki did clarify that she has more to say on the subject of retirement, it still makes this an opportune time to examine what makes her such a towering figure in hip-hop and take stock of the legacy she leaves behind.

Success

There’s no question that Nicki Minaj is one of the best-selling, all-around successful artists of all time, let alone rappers or female rappers. She holds the record for most entries on the Billboard Hot 100, she’s been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards, has sold 20 million singles as a lead artist and five million albums worldwide, and is one of the most recognizable brands around, as the face of a beverage company she partly owns and countless partnerships in the worlds of beauty, electronics, and fashion.

She’s even made some passably successful forays into acting and voice acting, appearing in two feature films and voicing characters in animated films Ice Age: Continental Drift and The Angry Birds Movie 2, as well as a character on the immensely popular television show, Steven Universe. And while Nicki’s most recent world tour drew criticism for its canceled shows, it still rivaled her prior successful tours for profit. Of her four albums, three debuted at No. 2, while Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded debuted at No. 1. There’s no fighting it; Nicki Minaj is one of the most successful hip-hop artists of all time. Factor in her dominance in a genre that has skewed heavily male for the decade she took over, and she is going out as close to the top as any other rapper who formally “retired” rather than simply falling off.