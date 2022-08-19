Barbz are elated at the fact that Nicki Minaj is gearing up for a new era. On the heels of her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl,” Minaj has teased the colorful visual, which may include an appearance from Hunger Games actor Alexander Ludwig. She’s also released an extended version of the song, which features an appearance from her alter-ego, Roman Zolanski. Last night, Minaj dropped an acapella version of “Super Freaky Girl,” which was only available for an hour and a half. While fans rallied and purchased the song in droves, Minaj admitted that she hadn’t listened to this particular version.

“I refused to listen to it,” said Minaj in a tweet. “I don’t think I’ve ever dropped an a cappella… I knew if I listened I probably wouldn’t approve it.”

Later this month, Minaj will host the MTV Video Music Awards, alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. She will also receive the Video Vanguard Award.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of talent and music programming at Paramount, in a statement. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style, and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”