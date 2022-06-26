Aside from conversation about possible winners and what the performances might look like, tonight’s 2022 BET Awards has been the topic of conversation due to Lil Nas X’s frustration with them. The singer was not nominated for this year’s award show despite being one of the biggest artists of the last 12 months. Fans also took issue with this as they noted that Jack Harlow was nominated as one of his biggest contributions in the last 12 months was a guest verse on Lil Nas’ chart-topping “Industry Baby.” Harlow has shown support for Lil Nas on numerous occasions, and the latest came during his red carpet appearance for tonight’s BET Awards.

wow i really love this man https://t.co/ALv9wlVoXM — obamas cousin (@LilNasX) June 26, 2022

Harlow showed up on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards rocking a Lil Nas graphic t-shirt. It featured multiple pictures of the singer, the background of his 2021 album, and the word “Montero” which is Lil Nas’ first name and the title of his debut album. Lil Nas eventually caught wind of Harlow’s red carpet appearance and shared some love back with him, writing in a tweet, “Wow I really love this man.”

The BET Awards red carpet moment comes after Lil Nas X released “Late To Da Party” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, a record that finds Lil Nas saying “f*ck BET” multiple times.

You can view Harlow’s red carpet look in the post above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.