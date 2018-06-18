Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week, Nine Inch Nails kicked off their most extensive tour in years, a run that asked fans to show up in person to buy tickets for some dates and often features multiple shows in underplay venues. And the initial setlists have been exciting for longtime fans, as the band has altered their setlists dramatically for each of their performances, digging deep into their repitoire for both rarities, deep cuts, recent tracks, and covers.

Of the cover songs the band has been performing, some are more expected than others, like nods to the late David Bowie with a rendition of their collaboration, “I’m Afraid Of Americans.” Saturday night, though, Nine Inch Nails unveiled a never-before-heard cover of Joy Division, with the song “Digital.” It felt particularly appropriate, as the vocals on the band’s latest single, “God Break Down The Door,” have found Trent Reznor compared to Ian Curtis. You can watch the upbeat mover above, via Consequence Of Sound.

For another moment in Las Vegas, Trent welcomed to the stage one of his heroes, Gary Numan, for a joint performance of the Numan song “Metal.” At only three shows into the tour, this bodes well for the potential surprises to come. Hope you got your tickets. Watch the Nine Inch Nails and Gary Numan collaboration below.