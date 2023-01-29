The recent death of Tyre Nichols has sparked outrage across the country. The 29-year-old died after succumbing to his injuries from being severely beaten by five Memphis police officers at a traffic stop. Several artists, including Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, and more, have already commented on Nichols’ unjust death. The latest to show support is another Memphis native, NLE Choppa.

Choppa, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, hopped on Twitter to share his thought on the devastating situation.

“Today, I felt it on my heart to turn a negative situation into a positive,” the rapper said in a video he shared. “I actually went to sleep dwelling on how I could wake up today and do that.”

#SkateForTyre 4687 Cottonwood Rd

At 2PM. Let’s Do Something Peaceful And Loving For Something Tyre Loved To Do #SPREADTHIS #MEMPHIS #901 💜 pic.twitter.com/JzrQaqHM2f — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) January 28, 2023

The rapper encouraged his fans to join him for a peaceful march through the streets of Memphis, requesting that they bring their own kind of wheels, whether it be skateboards, roller skates, or wheelies.

“So, I came up with a hashtag, #SkateForTyre,” he said regarding Nichols, who was known as an avid skateboarder. “I came up with a location where I want everyone in Memphis that wants to be a part to meet me at for a peaceful march, a peaceful walk, and a peaceful skate through the streets.”

He continued: “I just want to skate for Tyre and respect to him and know that’s how he would’ve wanted everybody to act.”

Later, the rapper posted another video on his Twitter account, but this time it was alongside a group of protestors, walking and skating in honor of Nichols.

“No justice, no peace, we’re gonna skate for Tyree,” protesters said in the clip.

Following Nichols’ untimely death, the five officers involved have since been fired from the Memphis Police Department and are facing impending charges.

