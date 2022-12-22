Even Joe Budden admits he can go too far sometimes. The media personality and former rapper offered Megan The Stallion an apology after making harsh comments about the Houston rhymer’s recent statements regarding how the trial against Tory Lanez has affected her.

On the latest episode of Budden’s podcast, the host admits he might have stuck his foot in his mouth when he offered his thoughts about Megan. In the episode prior, Budden talked about his contempt for the “Savage” rapper, revealing he had seen her do ” horrible things” to some “really great people.”

“I’m biased,” he said on the broadcast. “You can’t just treat my friends, and people I f*ck with, and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years a certain way.”

But to be clear, Budden noted his disdain for Megan had nothing to do with her involvement in the Tory Lanez trial. Either way, his message didn’t go over too well. After receiving tons of backlash on social media, Budden said he received “a few phone calls” from some “women he respects” and now realizes the error of his ways.

“I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health,” he said in a clip posted to The Shade Room. “That didn’t sit right with my soul and my spirit. Because whether you believe her or don’t believe her, can you afford to be wrong? And the answer is no.”

Budden says he “would not feel right if that girl went home and she did something to herself” and doesn’t want to add to the “Meg hate train going on across social media.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.