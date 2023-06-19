Takeoff was taken far too soon. The beloved Atlanta rapper was fatally shot in the early hours of November 1, 2022, losing his life at 28 years old. The first birthday after someone’s death is always the starkest reminder of what was lost, and Takeoff would have — should have — celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, June 18.

Quavo and Offset, Takeoff’s former Migos groupmates, didn’t let the day go by unnoticed.

“Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!! BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD,” Quavo captioned a throwback Instagram video alongside several rocket emojis. “u 29 n****.”

Quavo added on Twitter, “Everyone Wish My Nephew Happy Birthday [birthday cake emoji, infinity sign emoji, rocket emoji]. Miss You So Much!”

Everyone Wish My Nephew Happy Birthday 🎂♾🚀Miss You So Much! pic.twitter.com/de1S4b3Y03 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) June 18, 2023

Offset also posted a nine-photo Instagram carousel with the caption, “Happy birthday rocket man [rocket emoji] the greatest to touch the mic!! best spirit ever!! purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang [four rocket emojis].”

Last month, Offset graced the cover of Variety and struggled to open up about grieving Takeoff.

“It’s hard for me to talk about sh*t right now,” he told the publication, in part. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this sh*t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That sh*t hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That sh*t feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

Takeoff was murdered outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston while attending a private event with Quavo. On December 1, 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for allegedly shooting Takeoff. Clark was formally charged with murder after a Texas grand jury indicted him on May 25, as reported by TMZ.