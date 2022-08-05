Trippie Redd, despite his charisma, carries a menacing personality. Though he is a fun-loving guy, he doesn’t look like the type you want to cross either. “Big 14” is the Canton artist showing more of that serious side alongside Offset and Moneybagg Yo. Together, the trio flexes their riches but also makes it very clear that no one should try and come for them.

“Don’t come outside we sending killers at your door,” Redd groans in the chorus before taking on the first verse, followed by Offset and Moneybagg Yo in succession. Their aggressive lyrics are amplified by the scenery surrounding them, whether it be abandoned buildings or what appears to be a hospital corridor. The Honorable C.N.O.T.E. production is an ideal canvas for each spitter to then add their own twist.

For Trippie, this is his first proper release in 2022, taking a bit of a hiatus since his 2021 album Trip At Knight. Moneybagg Yo seems to never stop working, with a slew of features and multiple appearances on the latest CMG compilation album Gangsta Art. As for Offset, it is still unclear whether Migos are split up or not but he is teasing new music coming soon.

Check out the video for “Big 14” above.