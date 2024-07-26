The 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris turned out to be a grand spectacle, with Lady Gaga putting on a dazzling show on the banks of the Siene, metal band Gojira putting in an unexpected appearance alongside a reminder of the French attitude toward royalty, and a performer that viewers couldn’t help comparing to an American peer with dog-themed name. Incidentally, it wasn’t Snoop!

As French rapper Rim’K, a long tenured fixture of the French hip-hop scene, performed, Twitter’s trending topics lit up with mentions of “French Pitbull” as viewers noted his uncanny resemblance to Mr. Worldwide.

Rim’K is of Algerian descent, and regularly references the country in his often political songs. He released his debut album, L’enfant du pays, in 2004, reaching No. 8 on the French charts, and he’s continued releasing music at a fairly impressive clip until recently; his last album, Mutant, came out in 2018 and peaked at No. 6 on the French charts. Rim’K is also a member of the group 113 and the larger collective Mafia K-1 Fry. He’s credited for introducing Maghrebian folk rhythms to rap, and is considered one of France’s premier rappers.

